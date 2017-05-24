Apple Appoints First VP Of Diversity & Inclusion

Apple hired Denise Young Smith, who headed its global human resources program, as its first vice president of diversity and inclusion, CNN reports.

Smith started her new position on Monday and will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Denise Young Smith has been at Apple since 1997 https://t.co/eM12ncGVG8 Via @cnntech — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) May 24, 2017

Apple’s diversity report states that the company worldwide is 68 percent male. Here in the United States, the tech giant is 56 percent White, 19 percent Asian, 12 percent Hispanic and 9 percent Black. Diversity remains an elusive goal for Apple and the technology industry.

Cook told Mashable that the tech community is at “fault” for the gender disparity.

“I think in general we haven’t done enough to reach out and show young women that it’s cool to do it and how much fun it can be,” he said.

The CEO added that his company is conducting outreach efforts from middle school through college to encourage women to pursue tech careers. Apple is also connecting with historically Black colleges and Universities, he said.

TechCrunch reported that Jeffrey Siminoff, who left the company in 2015, was the last person to lead Apple’s diversity efforts. Siminoff, however, held a director role. Smith, as a vice president, is empowered to have greater impact on the company’s initiatives.

SOURCE: CNN, Mashable, TechCrunch

SEE ALSO:

Apple’s Diversity Numbers Remain Stagnant

Howard University Students To Train On Google Campus

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Apple Appoints First VP Of Diversity & Inclusion was originally published on newsone.com