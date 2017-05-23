Mississippi NAACP Says Lawmaker Must Resign After Lynching Comment

The Mississippi NAACP chapter is pushing for one lawmaker to step down from his position after he said Louisiana leaders should be lynched for taking down Confederate monuments, reports CBS News.

“The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific,” Republican state Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona [Mississippi] said in a Facebook post Saturday night, which was removed from his page Monday. “If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, ‘leadership’ of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED!

Mississippi NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Oliver’s apology is not enough and the lawmaker should step down. “Anyone who champions a fond remembrance of such a violent, racist history is unworthy of elected office,” Johnson said.

Sherrilyn Ifill, who is national president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, also condemned Oliver’s comments, reports the Associated Press.

