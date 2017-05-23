Four Simple Ways Wellness and Mindfulness Can Lead to Wealth

In my yoga practice, I’m aware of my breath and the movements of my body. I turn my intentions into actions and bend my body to my will. The same is true of my wealth: I actively pursue my goals and turn my visions into reality by being present in every aspect of my career.

So, this one goes out to all the people who claim not to have the time or money to do yoga. Maybe you still have excuses in the back of your mind like, “Yoga is too expensive!” or “I’m busy! I don’t have time to sit around like a flying swan.” Well, we’re going to put thoughts like those to rest. Here are four ways yoga works and will not only save you money, but also help you on your path to a more authentic life:

You will reduce your stress, weight and medical bills

Yoga is super effective at reducing not just stress, but also anxiety and blood pressure. Making long-term healthy habits like yoga means fewer sick days and fewer trips to the hospital.

Yes, fancy yoga studios can be expensive, but no, you don’t have to go to one to get benefits. Depending on where you live there can be donation-based classes, and there are always cheap or free resources available all over the Internet.

Finally, if you’ve read “The Power of Habit,” you’ll know that establishing healthy habits in one area will lead to being more mindful in other aspects of your life. This could mean saving massive amounts of money and adding happy, productive years to your life.

Being mindful means you’ll spend more carefully

If you’re more mindful, you’ll be way more careful with money. You’ll reduce chances of making impulse buys for things you don’t need on Amazon or at the store. And to be honest, why buy things if they won’t help you live a more fulfilling life?

Yoga works and can provide the invaluable time for you to connect with your mind and body. It can give you with the space to see your true self and check impulses that don’t connect with your goals.

I attribute my success to my mindful pursuit of the manifestation of my dreams. Remember, wealth and mindfulness are connected — and you deserve both. This isn’t an act of penny-pinching or greed. It’s an act of self-love. It’s about appreciating yourself, and being aware of the desires and goals that will lead you to a life of fulfillment.

You will become more active in general

Think about it like this: if you’ve just done yoga, checked in with yourself about your goals and dreams, are you really going to want to sit in front of the TV for hours, space out on the Internet or eat a bunch of snacks? No way.

If you feel fitter and sharper mentally, are you more likely to be up for more adventures, quit bad habits and take more calculated risks? Yes, Indeed.

You’ll build a stronger social network

When it comes to after-work socializing, who do you think it’s better to hang with: The ones checking out at happy hour or those checking in with themselves at yoga? Yoga classes lead to friendships, support or maybe even business opportunities. At the very least you’ll be happier and friendlier.

Sure, happy hours can be a fun and easy way to socialize. But at the end of the day, which is the more productive and cheaper go to? Is yoga or a cocktail haze more likely to help you meet your financial life goals? Too much alcohol can disconnect you from yourself and make you sluggish.

Set a focus, make goals and take charge of your life. Yoga can help. Don’t drift away in a happy hour haze or get lost in impulses to buy, buy, buy. Spiritual connectivity and wealth go hand in hand. Get in touch with yourself and see what you can really do.

