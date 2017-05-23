8 people now seated on jury in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case

PITTSBURGH (AP) —Three more jurors were chosen Tuesday to serve on the panel that will hear Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case, bringing to eight the number so far agreed upon by prosecutors and the defense team.

Lawyers will continue to question Pittsburgh-area residents this week until they find a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates in a case that has attracted worldwide publicity.

All eight jurors chosen so far are white in a case that Cosby believes may have racial overtones. Cosby became the first black actor to star in a network TV show in 1965 but has alienated some younger blacks by criticizing their clothes, music and lifestyle.

The lawyers are studying each person’s race, sex, age, occupation and interests to try to guess their inherent sympathies, experts said. Cosby, in an interview last week, said he thinks race “could be” a motivating factor in the accusations against him.

The three jurors picked Tuesday are a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s who said they had no opinions on the case, and a man in his 30s who said he doesn’t read or watch the news.

The actor-comedian once known as America’s Dad for his beloved portrayal of Dr. Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” is charged with drugging and molesting a Temple University women’s basketball team manager at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He has called the encounter consensual.