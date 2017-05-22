Your kitchen contains some of Mother Nature’s best skin care products



Although quite common, stretch marks can be a very embarrassing condition for women of all ages. Luckily, stretch marks are entirely treatable. There are all-natural remedies that can make stretch marks fade quickly from the skin.

What are stretch marks and why do they occur?

You may not realize it but your skin is made up of three layers: the epidermis, (the outer layer), the dermis (the middle layer) and the subcutaneous layer (the deepest layer). Stretch marks occur on the dermis layer.

When we gain weight, our dermis, the middle layer of the skin, stretches. When the tissue in the dermis is stretched beyond its capacity, the natural production of collagen is interrupted. The skin, therefore, loses its elasticity. This ultimately results in fine scars being formed under the skin. These fine scars are what we call stretch marks.

How can I get rid of my stretch marks?

There are a wide range of treatments available to reduce the appearance of stretch marks. But sometimes the best remedies can be found in your kitchen or your health store. Here are some great all-natural remedies that can get rid of your stretch marks:

Potato Juice: The juice from a potato contains vitamins and minerals that can promote the growth of skin cells and cause stretch marks to fade. Cut the potato into slices and rub onto the affected area. When the juice from the potato dries, rinse the area with warm water

Egg whites: The proteins in egg whites rejuvenate the skin and can, therefore, help reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Place egg whites on the skin 3 times a day and you should see your stretch marks fade within weeks.

Sugar Exfoliation: Mix a tablespoon of sugar with a light oil such as grapeseed oil or almond oil. Rub onto the skin each day before showering. Stretch marks should begin to fade within a month with repeated use of this technique.

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera has various nutrients that can aid in the removal of stretch marks. For effective stretch mark removal, rub Aloe Vera directly onto the skin and remove with lukewarm water.

Lemon juice: Lemon Juice is highly acidic and can be very effective in treating a wide range of skin conditions, including stretch marks, when applied directly to the skin.

Olive Oil: Olive Oil contains vitamins A, D and E, which have healing properties beneficial to the skin. Olive Oil is also one of those remedies that can reduce the appearance of stretch marks when applied directly to the skin. Olive oil when mixed with shea butter is also a very effective moisturizer and stretch mark remedy.

Cocoa Butter: Cocoa butter is a pale vegetable fat extracted from the cocoa bean. Cocoa butter is a common remedy for stretch marks and regular use can prevent their appearance on the skin.

Stretch marks aren’t something that should cause you to be embarrassed. It’s something that affects a variety of women of all ages and sizes. Don’t let stretch marks stop you from enjoying your body. Use these remedies and watch them fade away along with your insecurities.

More All-Natural Beauty Products

Even more secrets to great skin may be hiding in your pantries. Forget combing through aisles of the drugstore looking for the right brand of cleanser, moisturizer or toner. These all-natural products deliver benefits to the skin without all the added chemicals that harm more than they help. What’s great about the products on this list is that they’re inexpensive and easy to incorporate into your skin care routine. So, here are five all-natural products that you should be using on a regular basis to help improve your skin.

Honey: We normally think of honey as a sweetener, but while it’s a great addition to your cakes, syrups and drinks, it’s also great for your skin. Honey is a humectant which means that it attracts moisture and seals it into your pores. A honey facial will therefore benefit areas of the face that are dry and itchy. One of honey’s best skincare benefits is that it adds moisture and elasticity without drying out your skin. This is the opposite of what a lot of store-bought facial washes do.

Olive Oil: Olive Oil isn’t just for salad dressing. It has been used for centuries as a folk remedy for dry skin. Recent studies have also proven that olive oil can protect the skin from sun damage and cancer. In 2000, a study published in the investigative cancer journal, “Carcinogenesis,” showed that lab mice who had been painted in extra-virgin olive oil experienced delayed onset of skin tumors compared to the mice in the control group.

Lemon Juice: There’s an old saying, when life gives you lemons, use them to make skincare products. Maybe that’s not the exact wording of the saying, but lemon juice is great for skincare. A natural astringent, lemon juice can remove impurities from the skin as it has natural antibacterial properties.

Salt & Sugar: Salt and sugar are exfoliating agents, meaning they’re very effective in removing dead cells from the surface of your skin, leaving it looking smoother and brighter. Exfoliation also helps the skin to breathe easier and promotes better circulation. Salt has the added benefit of having anti-fungal properties. When making salt scrubs, use sea salts as they are well-known purifiers that remove the toxins from the skin and clear the pores. Salt scrubs tend to be more abrasive because grains of salt have sharper edges than sugar. They should therefore never be used on the face but rather on rough sections on other parts of the body.

Sugar scrubs are a lot gentler since sugar granules are round. They are also less drying than salt scrubs. In addition, the glycolic acid in sugar helps to protect the skin against toxic agents and helps to condition and moisturize your face.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal isn’t just a super-food, it’s also a powerful all-natural weapon in your skin care arsenal. Oatmeal contains saponins, which are natural cleansing agents that remove oils and dirt from your pores. The secret to using oatmeal in your skin care regime is to turn your rolled oats into oat flour. This is simple to do. You can grind your oats using a food processor or blender. The result will be a fine powder that you can use on your face and hair. Use your oat flour to make a mild all-natural homemade face wash. Just take 1 tablespoon of oat flour and add 2 tablespoons of water. Apply this mixture to your face and then rinse it off with warm water. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by how smooth the skin on your face will be.

Your kitchen contains some of Mother Nature’s best skin care products. It’s time to stop wasting your time and money in drug-stores and start stocking up your pantry with these all-natural skin care products.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: