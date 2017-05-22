Chicago Music Producer, Morris “Butch” Stewart Dies At 64

Our condolences and prayers to the Stewart family as they mourn the passing of Morris “Butch” Stewart, Jr. At 64, Stewart died last Friday due to complications from surgery. The man behind familiar theme songs to the Oprah Winfrey Show and the Tom Joyner Morning Show was a musician and producer. Born in Chicago, Stewart grew up in Harvey, Illinois and later attended DePaul University. He soon married his sweetheart, Brenda Mitchell and began to build a budding career working as background vocalists for Ramsey Lewis and later Earth, Wind and Fire.

In 1978, Stewart established JoyArtMusic, creating jingles for some of the top creative agencies becoming a one-stop destination for television and radio shows. Throughout his illustrious career, he has written and produced music for many national and local artists—helping to cultivate multiple careers including his sons’ group, the Rich Kidz.

We will update this story with further details.

Source: The HistoryMakers, Soultrain.com

