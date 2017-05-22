Atlanta City Council President Mitchell to sign Care2 Petition supporting Rainbow Crosswalks

Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell will publicly sign a Care2 petition that asks the city to permanently install rainbow crosswalks to support the LGBTQ community. Mitchell will accept the signatures from petition author and Care2 LGBTQ Issues Advocate Sarah Rose at 10 a.m. on May 23. He will then make a speech and sign the petition, which over 20,000 supporters have signed. Care2 LGBTQ Issues Advocate Sarah Rose, will also participate in the signing event.

Atlanta-based musician Sarah Rose started the Care2 petition urging the city to make permanent rainbow crosswalks — or crosswalks painted pink, blue and white, the colors of the transgender pride flag — in time for Pride month in June.

The event takes place on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 10th and Piedmont Ave.

Atlanta installed rainbow crosswalks at the corner of 10th St. and Piedmont Ave. for Atlanta Pride in October 2015, but they were never meant to be permanent, and faded away after two weeks. Sarah Rose and Mitchell are optimistic they can change that.

“We’re honored to have the support of City Council President Mitchell,” said Sarah Rose. “A show of solidarity like this is not just a victory for the 20,000 people who signed my Care2 petition asking for rainbow crosswalks, it is a sign that our elected officials are finally hearing the voices of Atlanta’s vibrant and diverse LGBTQ community.”

