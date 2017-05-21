Investigation Launched After Bronx Man Dies In Police Custody

The loved ones of Andrew Kearse, a 36-year-old man from the Bronx who died in police custody in Schenectady, are seeking justice and closure, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

Kearse was visiting a friend on May 11 when Schenectady cops pulled him over for driving erratically. The father of nine, who was paroled 15 days earlier, dashed from his car and sprinted away from the officers, authorities said.

After a foot chase, he was collared and placed into a patrol car. On the way to the police station, Kearse lost consciousness after complaining of dizziness and difficulty breathing. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, authorities said.

Although Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy blames a medical issue for the death, the state launched a probe into the incident, reports the outlet.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

