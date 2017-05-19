Saturday, May 20: Free Water Safety Events for Kids!

African American children ages 5-19 drown in swimming pools at rates 5.5 times higher than those of whites. That number doubles for 11-12-year-olds. Foss Swim Schools will host free water safety events on Saturday, May 20, at all its locations. The events are open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.fossswimschool.com/water-safety/.

Jon Foss, founder of Foss Swim School, offers the following swimming tips:

Don’t teach a child to drown by removing their fear of water by regularly catching them before they go under water or by continually putting floats on them.

Stay close. Keep non-swimmers within arms’ reach. Remember, D.I.S. Drowning is silent.

Put the phones down. Drowning takes seconds (not minutes) and often occurs with parents present.

Make sure children have swim lessons starting at a young age. Replace their fear of water with swimming skill, not floats. Learning to swim is a skill for life.

