Proposed Historic West End Community Improvement District is a reality

After nine-plus years of planning, community organizers are excited to announce a major step to advance economic development in Atlanta’s Historic West End community.

Members of the West End Merchants Coalition have secured certification from the Fulton County Tax Commissioner for the creation of a new community improvement district (CID) to serve the West End community. Nickel Works Consulting, a CID specialist, is leading the formation effort.

The CID properties exceed $51 million in appraised land value. The district’s area includes commercial and industrial property south of I-20 and includes properties along Lee Street, Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, White Street, and Donnelly Street.

According to Nicole M. Hall, owner of Nickel Works Consulting, commercial property owners are willing to invest in the CID, and are voluntarily increasing their property taxes in support of economic development, project planning, and infrastructure enhancements. Owners who have committed to the effort include: HJ Russell, Selig Enterprises, HT Group (West End Mall), Willie Watkins Mortuary, Wells Fargo, McDonald’s Corporation and Elexis Realty, to name a few.

Jerome Russell of H.J. Russell & Company said “The West End CID formation will lead to increased opportunity for future re-investment in this historic community. We want to show the community, locally and city-wide, the West End is primed for a resurgence and local property owners are vested financially in seeing the community thrive once again.”

Supporters of the West End CID formation not only include the property owners who have both consented to participate in the CID and have donated financially to the formation effort, but also include local elected officials. Councilmembers Cleta Winslow, Andre Dickens, Michael Julian Bond, Kwanza Hall, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Council President Ceasar Mitchell have been instrumental in making the West End CID a reality. The Councilmembers agree it is time for the West End community to experience revitalization. They believe the CID is the tool to kick-start more economic development in the community.

The West End CID will fund initiatives such as public safety, landscaping, litter control, etc. in the historic community. The CID also plans to partner with the Atlanta University Center Consortium to expand and enhance its security camera network when it expands the CID.

“Nickel Works Consulting anticipates the CID will continue to engage commercial property owners to build upon the momentum created through the formation,” Nicole M. Hall said. “We anticipate an immediate expansion planning effort to bring in additional landowners and increase the C

