Olivia Pope May Have A Dark Future, But Kerry Washington Looks Bright

Kerry Washington appeared on Good Morning America, Wednesday, looking like Summer! The Scandal star looking beautiful as she was doing press rounds regarding the Season 6 finale of Scandal. Talk about a Spring/Summer look! It’s so bright and perfect for the warm weather that broke in New York City this week.

The beauty is wearing a Fall/Winter 2017handkerchief dress with robin egg blue shoes. I’m loving this LEWK!

Of course, only Kerry Washington can make it look better on her than on the runway. She wore her hair in a shoulder length, loose waves, with a bang. She wore a red lip that complimented the entire look.

Kerry also took time to take selfies with fans.

She looks fabulous! Beauties, what do you think of her look?

