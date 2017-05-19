NAACP Removes President, Vows To Fight Harder Against Trump

The N.A.A.C.P national board voted Friday for its president to step down as a move to strengthen the organization’s relevance and push forward in its fight against President Donald Trump, reports The New York Times.

From The New York Times:

Mr. [Cornell William] Brooks, who said in an interview that he was “baffled” and saddened by the decision, will leave the organization at the end of June when his contract expires…

But the board of the N.A.A.C.P. wants a new face of the organization. Both Mr. [Leon W.] Russell [chairman of the board] and Mr. [Derrick] Johnson [vice chairman] said the group needed to more effectively push back against Mr. Trump’s stances on issues like voting rights laws, public education, environmental policy and the criminal justice system. The group, which has been eclipsed in many ways by the more youthful Black Lives Matter movement and the broader opposition to Mr. Trump, is embarking on a national listening tour of cities across the nation to get ideas about how it can remain relevant.

Russell also said that he, Johnson, the organization’s national staff and local branches are handling day-to-day operations until the board finds a new president by the year’s end, reports the Chicago Tribune.

