NAACP Removes President, Vows To Fight Harder Against Trump

The N.A.A.C.P national board voted Friday for its president to step down as a move to strengthen the organization’s relevance and push forward in its fight against President Donald Trump, reports The New York Times.
From The New York Times:
Mr. [Cornell William] Brooks, who said in an interview that he was “baffled” and saddened by the decision, will leave the organization at the end of June when his contract expires…
But the board of the N.A.A.C.P. wants a new face of the organization. Both Mr. [Leon W.] Russell [chairman of the board] and Mr. [Derrick] Johnson [vice chairman] said the group needed to more effectively push back against Mr. Trump’s stances on issues like voting rights laws, public education, environmental policy and the criminal justice system. The group, which has been eclipsed in many ways by the more youthful Black Lives Matter movement and the broader opposition to Mr. Trump, is embarking on a national listening tour of cities across the nation to get ideas about how it can remain relevant.
Russell also said that he, Johnson, the organization’s national staff and local branches are handling day-to-day operations until the board finds a new president by the year’s end, reports the Chicago Tribune.
SOURCE: The New York Times, Chicago Tribune
SEE ALSO:
North Carolina NAACP Leader To Head New Moral Movement
WATCH: Michigan NAACP Fighting Police Practices After 5 Black Teens Stopped At Gunpoint
The 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Was Overflowing With #BlackExcellence
The 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Was Overflowing With #BlackExcellence
1. Taraji P. Henson1 of 20
2. Lil Mama2 of 20
3. LeToya Luckett3 of 20
4. Xzibit4 of 20
5. Regina King5 of 20
6. Tracee Ellis Ross6 of 20
7. Naturi Naughton7 of 20
8. Anika Noni Rose8 of 20
9. DeWanda Wise9 of 20
10. Jacqueline Woodson10 of 20
11. Jay Ellis11 of 20
12. Yara Shahidi12 of 20
13. Niecy Nash13 of 20
14. Tasha Smith14 of 20
15. Susan Kelechi Watson15 of 20
16. Ta’Rhonda Jones16 of 20
17. Tika Sumpter17 of 20
18. Trevor Noah18 of 20
19. Issa Rae19 of 20
20. Courtney Bernard20 of 20