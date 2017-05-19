James Comey To Testify Before Senate During Public Hearing

Former FBI chief James Comey will testify before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee about his role in an investigation into Russia intervening in last year’s election after being fired by President Donald Trump last week, reports NBC News.

He is expected to speak before the committee after May 29 — the end of Congress’s Memorial Day break. The date has not been set.

“The Committee looks forward to receiving testimony from the former Director on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, and I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), the chairman of the committee.

House oversight committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz also invited Comey to a hearing next week, but it does not look like the disgraced ex-chief will attend the event, reports CNN.

