HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B’s Floral Fetish Look

Cardi B is not shy of some fashion forward looks and gave us a serious Spring look in Zana Bayne. The designer is known for this haute fetish looks, transforming what was once your sub outfit, into something you can wear…if you dare.

Cardi B wore the $550.00 Bullet Bustier and paired it with their Rio Skirt. The cut out pencil skirt looks like sexy spring florals exploded across her thighs. Cardi wore black briefs and black one strap sandals.

While some might find it fashion forward, others might find it too much? Are you over the see-thru trend or did Cardi nail this look. Take our poll!

