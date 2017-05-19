Happy Birthday Malcolm X!

In the history of African-Americans who fought for the rights of our people, a conversation cannot go by without mentioning the great Malcolm X.

May 19 is the birthday of the great civil rights leader who was killed by an assassin’s bullet. Today he would have turned 92.

It would have been interesting to see what he’d have to say about President Donald Trump. Since we’ll never know, how about revisiting some of his best quotes:

1. If you’re not ready to die for it, take the word ‘freedom’ out of your vocabulary.

— Chicago Defender (November 28, 1962)

2. We declare our right on this earth…to be a human being, to be respected as a human being, to be given the rights of a human being in this society, on this earth, in this day, which we intend to bring into existence by any means necessary.

— Founding Rally Speech, OAAU (June 28, 1964)

