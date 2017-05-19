Dorothy Height and C. Delores Tucker Second Annual Scholarship Luncheon (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos May 17)

The Allegheny County Democratic Black Caucus is an organization for African American political empowerment in Allegheny County. On April 15, at the Marriot City Center, they held their Second Annual Dorothy I. Height/C. Delores Tucker Scholarship Luncheon. The namesakes of the luncheon were powerful trailblazers.



Dorothy Irene Height, an American administrator and educator, was a civil rights and women’s rights activist, specifically focused on the issues of African American women, including unemployment, illiteracy and voter awareness. She was the president of the National Council of Negro Women for 40 years and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2004. She passed in April 2010. Height spent her youth in Rankin.

Cynthia Delores Tucker was an American politician and civil rights activist, best known for her participation in the Civil Rights Movement and her stance against gangsta rap music. In 1971, Pennsylvania Gov. Milton J. Shapp named Tucker as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; she passed in October 2005.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: