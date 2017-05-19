Another Fox News Employee Fired For Racist Behavior

Bob Beckel, who is co-host of “The Five,” has been fired from Fox News after making an offense remark to a Black worker, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

A black IT worker who came to work on Beckel’s computer reported the comment on Tuesday, according to attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and Jeanne Christensen, who are currently representing the IT employee and other current and former staff ― including anchorman Kelly Wright ― in a class action suit alleging rampant racial discrimination at Fox News.

Beckel allegedly told the employee he was leaving the office [and refusing his services] because the man was black, Wigdor and Christensen stated.

Wigdor — who represents 11 Fox News employees in the racial discrimination lawsuit against the beleaguered network which also axed Bill O’Reilly — also said that Beckel tried to convince the African-American worker to withdraw his complaint, reports The New York Times.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Report: Black Fox News Employees Forced To Arm Wrestle With White Female Colleagues

Roger Ailes, Ex-Fox News CEO, Dies At 77