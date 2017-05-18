Tulsa, Oklahoma On Edge Following Acquittal Of White Cop Who Fatally Shot Terence Crutcher

Many in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Black community are shocked and outraged on Thursday morning after learning that a cop who fatally shot one of their own will walk free.
A jury on Wednesday night acquitted a White Oklahoma police officer of first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Terence Crutcher, USA Today reports.
In a scene captured on video from a police helicopter and vehicle dashcam, Tulsa police Officer Betty Shelby fired her weapon and struck Crutcher as he walked toward his stalled vehicle in September 2016.
Her defense team told the jury that she fired out of fear, when Crutcher disobeyed her instructions and appeared to reach inside his vehicle for what she believed was a gun. It turned out that Crutcher, a 40-year-old father of four, was unarmed and on the drug PCP.
According to the defense, Shelby, 43, overreacted to Crutcher, who had his hands in the air and was non-aggressive.
The 12-member jury, which included three African-Americans, sided with Shelby.
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin released a statement urging calm:
“I ask Oklahomans to respect our criminal justice system and especially the jurors, who heard the evidence from both sides in this case. Those who disagree with the verdict have the right to express their opinions; I just ask that they do so in a peaceful manner. I appeal to Tulsans and others to remain calm. Our thoughts and prayers should be with the Terence Crutcher and Betty Shelby families during this difficult time.”
Some people lashed out on Twitter to the governor’s call to respect the criminal justice system.
Following the verdict, demonstrators protested peacefully outside the courthouse. Marq Lewis, a local civil rights organizer, called the acquittal a blow to Tulsa’s Black community, USA Today reported.
“When is it going to stop — just officer-related shootings? When will the police change policy,” he stated.
Crutcher’s distraught family said justice was not served. His father, the Rev. Joey Crutcher, said, “Let it be known that I believe in my heart that Betty Shelby got away with murder.”
SOURCE: USA Today
SEE ALSO:
No Federal Charges Against Cops In Alton Sterling Death
Minnesota Cop Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Philando Castile
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
Tulsa, Oklahoma On Edge Following Acquittal Of White Cop Who Fatally Shot Terence Crutcher was originally published on newsone.com