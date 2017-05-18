The City of Atlanta breaks ground on Rodney Cook, Sr. Park in Vine City 

Park features a stormwater retention pond to provide much-needed flood relief

On Friday, May 19, 2017, the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management (DWM), in partnership with the Department of Parks and Recreation, Trust for Public Land and the National Monuments Foundation, will celebrate the groundbreaking of the Rodney Cook, Sr. Park in Historic Vine City, a project designed to provide a sustainable stormwater solution for Atlanta’s Westside community. The groundbreaking will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rock St. NW and Walnut St. NW.

“The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is excited to break ground for the Upper Proctor Creek Capacity Relief Pond at Cook Park to provide flooding relief for local residents. This pond represents a strong collaborative effort between the City of Atlanta and our partners to alleviate much of the flooding that has plagued the Vine City neighborhoods,” says Watershed Management Commissioner Kishia L. Powell. “Our goal is to eliminate combined sewer overflows while preventing polluted stormwater runoff from entering our streams through innovative green infrastructure practices that are seamlessly integrated into the surrounding park.”

For several years, the Vine City and English Avenue neighborhoods have been directly impacted by the effects of stormwater overflows, and in 2002, a major storm event caused significant damage to homes in those communities.

A key feature of the park is a 16-acre retention pond that will store up to 10 million gallons of stormwater runoff during rain events. Watershed Management will install stormwater mains in three phases to eliminate combined sewer overflows for a 100-year storm event and provide relief to the 150-acre area along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

The Upper Proctor Creek Capacity Relief Pond is part of a collaborative effort in the development of the Historic Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Vine City. The Trust for Public Land and the Department of Parks and Recreation created the park design, and the National Monuments Foundation will construct 16 statues to honor the legacy of the community. The project is set for completion in early 2018.

For more information, visit http://www.atlantawatershed.org/projects/cook-park/

