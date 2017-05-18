Las Vegas Cop Puts Black Male In Deadly Chokehold And Tasers 7 Times

Police said Wednesday evening that one Las Vegas cop used a deadly chokehold on a Black male after tasering him seven times before he died over the weekend, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Kenneth Lopera, 31, said he believed Tashii Farmer, 40, was trying to break into to a vehicle when he discharged his Taser and placed him in an unapproved rear neck hold for more than a minute, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a press conference Wednesday evening…

The video, which was shown at the press conference Wednesday, also appears to show the officer, who is white, firing his stun gun several times before putting Farmer, who is black, in a neck restraint until other officers arrived to find Farmer unconscious.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada condemned the officer’s use of the unapproved chokehold — a move that has been publicly blasted after the tragic 2014 shooting death of Eric Garner — with the Las Vegas Police Department opening an investigation, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: ABC News, The Washington Post

