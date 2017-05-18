Enter A “LUMA State of Mind” With Times Square’s Newest Hotel

Looking to get away for the weekend? New York City is always a good idea and LUMA Hotel Times Square is the right destination.

“LUMA State of Mind,” an exclusive summer package, will bring the city’s allure and energy to hotel guests visiting Times Square’s newest hotel. Designed to offer sophisticated accommodations along with the opportunity to easily explore one of the most dynamic cities in the world, guests will enjoy classic sights including the New York Public Library, the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings in the distance, and the lights of Times Square from Bryant Park, complete with various seasonal activities, drinks and small bites courtesy of Ortzi, the new signature Jose Garces restaurant located within the hotel. Echoing the city’s energy with its light, inviting and enthusiastic approach to hospitality, the summer offering will be available through October with pricing for two guests beginning at $459*, including one-night accommodation. The package will include an afternoon learning to play the classic French lawn game, Pétanque. Guests will try their hand at playing Bryant Park’s signature game with equipment and instruction provided. Following Pétanque, guests can enjoy a sunset picnic, complete with a checkered blanket and a gourmet picnic basket with delicious bites curated by James Beard award-winning chef Garces. Two refreshing signature cocktails of the guests’ choice can be enjoyed post-picnic at Ortzi’s bar.

With LUMA’s prime location amongst some of the city’s most popular sites, the “LUMA State of Mind” package will create a dynamic connection between guests and the neighborhood right around the corner.

For more information on LUMA Hotel Times Square and the “LUMA State of Mind” experience, visit lumahotels.com.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: