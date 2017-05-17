Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Miss USA Flip Flops On Her Healthcare Stance Twice In 48 Hours


0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Miss USA Competition

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Newly crowned Miss USA, Kara McCullough, a Black scientist at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, gave an answer to whether healthcare is a right or a privilege. Her answer caused pause and side-eye to many:

With all of the heated discussion around 45 and our current healthcare system and the rights of women in relation to healthcare, people were understandably, like: WTF.

Miss USA Kara McCullough Visits Empire State Building

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

On her press run as newly crowned Miss USA, Kara McCollough, revised her stance on healthcare, depending on who she’s talking to.

To liberal outlets, like GMA, Kara re-NIGGED on her answer.

However, she’s shucking and jiving to conservative media. In a Fox interview stated, “I stand by what I said.” Girl, don’t you know that the Internet will always check you?

Is she a rocket scientist or a politician?

DON’T MISS:

Yaaasss, Queen: Deshauna Barber Goes Natural For Miss USA Pageant

Miss USA’s Anti-Feminist Comments Are Peak ‘Pick-Me’

TUNE IN: Rue 107 Debuts Athleisure Line On Hello Live

2017 FOX Upfront

Stylin' & Profilin': Check Out These Looks From The 2017 Fox Upfronts

8 photos Launch gallery

Stylin' & Profilin': Check Out These Looks From The 2017 Fox Upfronts

Continue reading Stylin’ & Profilin’: Check Out These Looks From The 2017 Fox Upfronts

Stylin' & Profilin': Check Out These Looks From The 2017 Fox Upfronts

Click through to see what celebs like Taraji P. Henson, Angela Bassett and Serayah wore to the 2017 Fox Upfront in New York City on Monday.

 

Miss USA Flip Flops On Her Healthcare Stance Twice In 48 Hours was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close