Leaked Video Shows Black Man Tasered While Handcuffed By Balch Springs Cop

Newly leaked body-camera footage showing a Texas police officer using a stun gun on a handcuffed Black man nearly a year ago has stirred up more controversy for the Balch Springs department after Jordan Edwards shooting death, reports CBS News.

The video, which was anonymously mailed to KDFW-TV, shows an April 2016 incident in which the unnamed Balch Springs sergeant shocks the handcuffed suspect [identified as 39-year-old Marco Stephenson] and tells him not to pull away. The sergeant seen in the video is not the same officer charged in the teen’s death.

Department officials said in a statement Tuesday that outside agencies had reviewed the video and a decision was made not to file criminal charges.

The Balch Springs Police Department acknowledged the controversial video, saying the officer in the clip took anti-bias classes and conflict resolution despite no charges being filed against him, reports the New York Daily News.

