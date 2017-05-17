Kroger Hosting Division-Wide Job Fair for Immediate Openings

Kroger will host a job fair for all Atlanta Division stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama this Saturday, May 20, to fill full- and part-time positions – including cashiers, courtesy clerks, deli clerks, grocery clerks, meat and seafood clerks.

“Kroger values the opportunity to provide jobs to the Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama communities,” says Felix Turner, public relations manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We are committed to creating an exceptional shopping experience for our customers’ and believe it starts with friendly, hard-working associates.”

This is the first of two, one-day hiring events Kroger’s Atlanta Division is hosting this year after hosting several successful events last year. The company plans to host a second hiring event, open exclusively to military veterans and their family members, in the fall.

Applicants should apply at www.jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and simply return to a store on Saturday, May 20 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., no appointment necessary.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with over 187 stores covering, Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina. Kroger was recognized by Forbes as the most generous company in the U.S. The Company focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women’s health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves. For more information about Kroger, please visit www.kroger.com

