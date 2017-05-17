It’s always good to try something different, right? Well actress Lupita Nyong’o did just that and succeeded at Diddy Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” premier in London Tuesday night. The “12 Years A Slave” actress wore a uniquely designed Fendi Crop Top from their Spring/Summer 2017 collection with a pair of wide-legged black pants.
Lupita’s Fendi top came with a unique pattern of red black and white colors that was paired with a red ribbed tank top. She showed off her cute waist with the black flared pants that cropped around her middle with a tie belt and showed off a pair of cute patent leather heels.
SPLURGE
This coveted look can be all yours by checking out Fendi’s collection and eyeing this similar red crop top for $650.00. You can pair with a pair of dark blue pants or a skirt to complete the look.
SPEND
You can take this style a step further by pairing it with some eye catching jewelry get the Lupita effect. This off the shoulder red top for $295.00 can be smartly paired with this beautiful Black Pearl African Accent medallion from the Sheila Gray Collection to keep the colors of red, black and white going. Check out the detail on this piece!
SAVE
Keep it stylish and creative with tops that won’t bust your budget – pair this $29.00 lace red top with Sheila’s Black Bib Abstract Necklace to get an attention grabbing look and great conversation going. At times, it’s all about the accessories that make the outfit!
This look is definitely worth exploring. Check out more of Fendi’s crop tops and Sheila’s collection to see how you can pick and pair for your next outing.
Lupita Nyong’o Radiates With Golden Style
GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o’s Head-turning Collar At Diddy’s Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com