Latest Mayoral Fundraising Totals Show Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall Gaining Traction in the Field

Although Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell remains the fundraising frontrunner in the race to succeed Kasim Reed as mayor of Atlanta, Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall surpassed his fellow candidates in the most recent reporting period from February to March 31, raising $308,608 to bring him to a total of $313,034.

“In just two months we went from $4,300 in our bank account to $309,000 without spending much in our fundraising efforts,” stated Hall in a statement. “Obviously many people in Atlanta believe in me and my ideas and also in my solid prospects for a winning campaign.”

Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood followed close behind Hall, raising almost $276,000 in the period, adding to the $682,534 she has raised, to date.

“The significant grassroots support I have from voters in every part of our city is extraordinary and I am extremely grateful,” Norwood said in a statement, touting the familiar refrain of her citywide coalition that she has been cultivating since her run-off with Mayor Reed in 2009. “This wave of contributions is a compelling indicator that Atlanta citizens want me to bring transparency to City Hall and transportation solutions and prosperity to all Atlantans.”

Mitchell added $128,360 to his campaign during the period, bringing his total amount to almost $1.4 million. “This campaign is a marathon, not a sprint and we still have a long way to go,” Mitchell expressed in an email newsletter.

Cathy Woolard, the former Atlanta City Council president, raised around $121,000, bringing her total to $700,000 with $336,000 cash on hand.

Former city of Atlanta COO Peter Aman raised $112,304 during the period and had cash on hand of $713,200, totaling $1,152,045 – second, in fundraising to Mitchell.

City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms raised $81,154 in the period for a total of $459,754, according to campaign finance disclosures.

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves who entered the race in late February has raised more than $63,000 in the reporting period, totaling $75,845, according to disclosures.

Michael Sterling, former executive director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency, raised $39,150 and had cash on hand of $110,722; bringing his total to approximately $186,000.

State Sen. Vincent Fort did not raise money in the period, but had cash on hand of $155,715 and total fundraising of $248,462.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: