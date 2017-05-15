World Health Organization Confirms 2 More Ebola Cases In Congo Outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a second Ebola case on Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking 19 suspected and confirmed cases, Reuters reports.

At least three people have died in the African country from the deadly virus in this recent outbreak, reports the United Nations agency.

Meanwhile, health officials are searching for an estimated 125 people linked to the confirmed cases.

Congo has experienced several outbreaks of the virus, which was first detected in 1976 near the River Ebola. This latest outbreak comes one year after WHO declared the end of an epidemic that swept across West African and claimed more than 11,300 live.

The news agency said approximately 300,000 emergency doses of an Ebola vaccine is available to combat the virus.

SOURCE: Reuters

