More People Buying Guns In Chicago, Police Say

Also, the demand to own firearms has decreased nationwide.


Clarissa Hamlin
More people are buying firearms and obtaining ownership paperwork in Chicago, reports The Associated Press.

From The Associated Press:

Illinois State Police say the number of firearm owner identification applications in Chicago doubled from about 19,600 in 2014 to nearly 39,000 last year. It’s on pace to surpass that this year. 

…”People are worried about protecting themselves in the Chicago area,” said Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association. “People started seeing the value of a concealed carry license.”

The increase in gun ownership among Chicago residents has happened with a dramatic rise in homicides and shootings in the city, reports the Chicago Tribune.

SOURCE: The Associated PressChicago Tribune

