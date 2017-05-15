MARTA breaks ground on Chamblee transit project

$25M “Trackside” Project Marks MARTA’s Latest Transit Oriented Development

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) expanded its Transit Oriented Development (TOD) portfolio on Wednesday, May 10 with the addition of “Trackside”—a $25 million project located across from the Chamblee MARTA Station.

“There is a growing need in and around the City of Atlanta for amenities that support transit-friendly lifestyles as well as increase the opportunity for development,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. “We are excited to introduce Trackside, which leverages transportation to create a vibrant, walkable and sustainable community.”

The 2.16-acre site, developed by Parkside Partners and Pattillo Industrial Real Estate, will include two buildings with approximately 70,000 square-feet of office space, 10,000 square-feet of retail space and 4,300 square-feet of greenspace. The project is located at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Chamblee Tucker Road and is scheduled for completion in spring 2018.

“We are excited to partner with Pattillo Industrial Real Estate and MARTA to develop Chamblee’s first Class A office building Trackside, which fulfills our long time belief that Chamblee is not only a great place to live but also to work,” said Kyle Kenks, Principal at Parkside Partners. “MARTA is a huge asset for companies that care about their employee’s lifestyle. More than 300 professionals will work at Trackside, and the direct access to MARTA has been a main factor in the decision making process of our tenants.”

“We are proud to be underway with the construction of the multi-tenant Transit Oriented Development known as Trackside,” said Larry Callahan, Pattillo Industrial Real estate COO/CFO. “The City of Chamblee, Patillo Industrial Real Estate and MARTA have been part of a great team to get this development going, and we look forward to sharing good news regarding additional office leases soon.”

MARTA TOD’s help to enhance the surrounding environment by bringing in shops, restaurants and other amenities to complement existing communities while providing direct access to the MARTA system.

Pictured L to R: MARTA Sr. Director of TOD Amanda Rhein, MARTA Chief-of-Staff Rukiya Thomas, Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson, MARTA Board Member William Floyd. Lynn Pattillo. MARTA Board Member Robert Dallas MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker and Pattillo Realestate COO/CFO Josh Harrison, CPA

Parkside Partners is an Atlanta-based commercial real estate development and acquisition firm. Founded by Kyle Jenks in March 2003 Parkside quickly became recognized as a leader in the development of intown loft office buildings, commercial condominiums, and boutique single-user office buildings. With a long history of experience in commercial development, marketing and property management, Parkside’s team has a proven track record of success. Parkside Partners strives to constantly generate new opportunities in real estate while maintaining the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

Pattillo Industrial Real Estate is a third generation women and family owned developer/real estate firm with holdings located in the Southeast United States. Pattillo specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of distribution and manufacturing buildings. Since 1950, Pattillo has developed over 1,000 manufacturing, distribution and warehouses totaling over 70 million square feet. The firm currently owns and manages 78 buildings totaling over 13.5 million square feet.

Parkside Partners is recognized as a leader in the development and adaptive reuse of office, medical office, and boutique buildings. The firm is the most active developer/owner of commercial properties in Chamblee having developed 4 projected totaling 150,000 square feet since 2008.

