Atlanta Career Fair

This is a great opportunity for those soon-to-be college graduates to begin their new career!

Atlanta

Thursday, June 1

9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Ramada Plaza Atlanta Capitol Park

450 Capitol Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30312

Parking: Complimentary

Many of the companies we work with offer some of the following:

· Base + Uncapped Commission Pay Structure

· Flexible Work Schedule

· Full Benefits, 401K, Stock Options

· Company Car or Gas Allowances

· President Club Trips & Other Incentives

· Opportunity for Immense Growth

· $70k + 1st Yr Salaries

● Bring 10-15 Resumes ● Dress Business Professional ● This is a free event for job seekers

Job Opportunities include:

Inside Sales Reps, Outside Sales Reps, Account Executives, Retail Managers, Account Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Technical Sales, Sales Managers, Pharmaceutical Sales, Telesales, Sales Trainer, Merchandiser, Mortgage Brokers, Financial Planner, Route Sales, Retail Sales, Retail Management, Human Resources and much more!

Also On Atlanta Daily World: