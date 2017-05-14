Baton Rouge Football Standout Killed At Graduation Party

Bryant Lee, an 18-year-old football standout who had plans to attend Southern University in the fall, was fatally shot at a graduation party in Baton Rouge on Friday, reports WBRZ.

From WBRZ:

They said the McKinley High senior and starting quarterback for the 2016 season was shot Saturday while attending the party a few blocks from his North Baton Rouge home. Baton Rouge Police say one victim was struck in the head when the shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m.

According to EMS Spokesperson Mike Chustz, two others suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

According to the outlet, this was the second time that Lee had been the victim of a shooting in North Baton Rouge; last year he was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting.

