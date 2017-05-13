New Version Of ‘Sandra Bland Act’ Receives Criticism From Her Family

The Sandra Bland Act, a piece of legislation introduced in March that was designed to combat racial profiling and hold police officials accountable for their actions, has received criticism from Bland’s sister for being weakened, reports the Associated Press.
From the Associated Press:
A leaner “Sandra Bland Act” enters the home stretch of the Texas Legislature far from the sweeping package of police accountability and anti-racial profiling measures originally filed in March. In the face of opposition from law enforcement groups and Republicans, the bill was drastically slimmed down and now mostly focuses on better jail trailing and mental health care access.
“What the bill does in its current state renders Sandy invisible,” said Sharon Cooper, Bland’s older sister, in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday night. “It’s frustrating and gut-wrenching.”
According to the outlet the bill, which was passed through the Senate, will now have to be cleared by the House before it is adjourned by the legislature later this month.
SOURCE: MSN, Associated Press
31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody
26 photos Launch gallery
1. Kathryn Johnston, 92
Source:Getty
1 of 26
2. Tarika Wilson, 26
Source:Getty
2 of 26
3. Shereese Francis, 30
Source:Getty
3 of 26
4. Shantel Davis, 23
Source:Getty
4 of 26
5. Alesia Thomas, 35
Source:Getty
5 of 26
6. Malissa Williams, 30
Source:Getty
6 of 26
7. Darnesha Harris, 17
Source:Getty
7 of 26
8. Shelly Frey, 27
Source:Getty
8 of 26
9. Miriam Carey, 34
Source:Getty
9 of 26
10. Yvette Smith, 47
Source:Getty
10 of 26
11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50
Source:Getty
11 of 26
12. Aura Rosser, 40
Source:Getty
12 of 26
13. Tanisha Anderson, 37
Source:Getty
13 of 26
14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66
Source:Getty
14 of 26
15. Natasha McKenna, 37
Source:Getty
15 of 26
16. Janisha Fonville, 20
Source:Getty
16 of 26
17. Meagan Hockaday, 26
Source:Getty
17 of 26
18. Alexia Christian, 25
Source:Getty
18 of 26
19. Sandra Bland, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 26
20. Gynnya McMillen, 16
Source:Getty
20 of 26
21. Symone Marshall, 22
Source:Getty
21 of 26
22. Korryn Gaines, 23
Source:Getty
22 of 26
23. Deborah Danner, 66
Source:Getty
23 of 26
24. Alteria Woods, 21
Source:Getty
24 of 26
25. Charleena Lyles, 30
Source:Getty
25 of 26
26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22
Source:Getty
26 of 26