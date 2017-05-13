Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Nearly $250,000 to Georgia Schools, Nonprofits and Literacy Organizations

Grants provide funding for adult, family and summer literacy programs

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $250,000 in literacy grants to Georgia nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools this morning. These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves, and plan to positively impact the lives of more than 8,200 Georgians.

“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”

Statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this morning. Recipients of today’s grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English. Georgia recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.

Organization Name Amount City County Ray City Community Library $3,000.00 Ray City BERRIEN Royce Learning Center $2,000.00 Savannah CHATHAM YMCA of Coastal Georgia $2,000.00 Savannah CHATHAM Action Ministries, Inc. $15,000.00 Athens CLARKE Horizons Atlanta $2,000.00 Atlanta COBB Fast Start Academy – Kennesaw State University $2,000.00 Kennesaw COBB Marietta Police Athletic League, Inc. $2,000.00 Marietta COBB New American Pathways, Inc. $15,000.00 Atlanta DEKALB Rainbow Park Baptist Church $2,000.00 Decatur DEKALB Albany Tech Foundation, Inc. $14,640.00 Albany DOUGHERTY Dougherty County Family Literacy Council, Inc. $15,000.00 Albany DOUGHERTY Elbert County Public Library $1,500.00 Elberton ELBERT Hattiesburg University Foundation $10,000.00 Atlanta FULTON LaAmistad, Inc. $15,000.00 Atlanta FULTON Latin American Association $15,000.00 Atlanta FULTON Literacy Action $5,000.00 Atlanta FULTON Communities in Schools of Atlanta $2,000.00 Atlanta FULTON Georgia Institute of Technology $2,000.00 Atlanta FULTON Page Turners Make Great Learners $2,000.00 Atlanta FULTON Harvest Rain Early Learning Academy $15,000.00 Fairburn FULTON Gilmer Learning Center, Inc. $15,000.00 Ellijay GILMER Asian American Resource Foundation Inc. $15,000.00 Duluth GWINNETT Kidsplosion Nation $2,000.00 Duluth GWINNETT Gwinnett Tech Foundation, Inc. $12,315.00 Lawrenceville GWINNETT The Path Project $2,000.00 Snellville GWINNETT Volunteers for Literacy of Habersham County, Inc. $8,000.00 Cornelia HABERSHAM Hart Partners/CIS of Hart County, Inc. $2,000.00 Hartwell HART ATLprojects $2,000.00 Stockbridge HENRY Loving Hands Community Development Corporation $2,000.00 Barnesville LAMAR Columbus Literate Community Program dba Literacy Alliance $15,000.00 Columbus MUSCOGEE Newton County Community Partnership $10,000.00 Covington NEWTON City of Williamson Library $400.00 Williamson PIKE Augusta Technical College Foundation $6,000.00 Augusta RICHMOND Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County, Inc $2,000.00 Augusta RICHMOND Southern Crescent Technical College Foundation, Inc. $8,000.00 Griffin SPALDING O’Kelly Memorial Library $2,000.00 Loganville WALTON Okefenokee Regional Library System $2,000.00 Waycross WARE

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 18, 2017. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new or expanding existing literacy efforts. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs. Applications are available online at www.dgliteracy.org.

For additional information, photographs or item

