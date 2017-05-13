Community
Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Nearly $250,000 to Georgia Schools, Nonprofits and Literacy Organizations


Grants provide funding for adult, family and summer literacy programs

 The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $250,000 in literacy grants to Georgia nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools this morning. These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves, and plan to positively impact the lives of more than 8,200 Georgians.

 “Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.  “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”

 Statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this morning. Recipients of today’s grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English.  Georgia recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org

 

Organization Name

Amount

City

County

Ray City Community Library

$3,000.00

Ray City

BERRIEN

Royce Learning Center

$2,000.00

Savannah

CHATHAM

YMCA of Coastal Georgia

$2,000.00

Savannah

CHATHAM

Action Ministries, Inc.

$15,000.00

Athens

CLARKE

Horizons Atlanta

$2,000.00

Atlanta

COBB

Fast Start Academy – Kennesaw State University

$2,000.00

Kennesaw

COBB

Marietta Police Athletic League, Inc.

$2,000.00

Marietta

COBB

New American Pathways, Inc.

$15,000.00

Atlanta

DEKALB

Rainbow Park Baptist Church

$2,000.00

Decatur

DEKALB

Albany Tech Foundation, Inc.

$14,640.00

Albany

DOUGHERTY

Dougherty County Family Literacy Council, Inc.

$15,000.00

Albany

DOUGHERTY

Elbert County Public Library

$1,500.00

Elberton

ELBERT

Hattiesburg University Foundation

$10,000.00

Atlanta

FULTON

LaAmistad, Inc.

$15,000.00

Atlanta

FULTON

Latin American Association

$15,000.00

Atlanta

FULTON

Literacy Action

$5,000.00

Atlanta

FULTON

Communities in Schools of Atlanta

$2,000.00

Atlanta

FULTON

Georgia Institute of Technology

$2,000.00

Atlanta

FULTON

Page Turners Make Great Learners

$2,000.00

Atlanta

FULTON

Harvest Rain Early Learning Academy

$15,000.00

Fairburn

FULTON

Gilmer Learning Center, Inc.

$15,000.00

Ellijay

GILMER

Asian American Resource Foundation Inc.

$15,000.00

Duluth

GWINNETT

Kidsplosion Nation

$2,000.00

Duluth

GWINNETT

Gwinnett Tech Foundation, Inc.

$12,315.00

Lawrenceville

GWINNETT

The Path Project

$2,000.00

Snellville

GWINNETT

Volunteers for Literacy of Habersham County, Inc.

$8,000.00

Cornelia

HABERSHAM

Hart Partners/CIS of Hart County, Inc.

$2,000.00

Hartwell

HART

ATLprojects

$2,000.00

Stockbridge

HENRY

Loving Hands Community Development Corporation

$2,000.00

Barnesville

LAMAR

Columbus Literate Community Program  dba Literacy Alliance

$15,000.00

Columbus

MUSCOGEE

Newton County Community Partnership

$10,000.00

Covington

NEWTON

City of Williamson Library

$400.00

Williamson

PIKE

Augusta Technical College Foundation

$6,000.00

Augusta

RICHMOND

Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County, Inc

$2,000.00

Augusta

RICHMOND

Southern Crescent Technical College Foundation, Inc.

$8,000.00

Griffin

SPALDING

O’Kelly Memorial Library

$2,000.00

Loganville

WALTON

Okefenokee Regional Library System

$2,000.00

Waycross

WARE

 

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 18, 2017. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new or expanding existing literacy efforts. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs. Applications are available online at www.dgliteracy.org.

 

