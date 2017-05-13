Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Nearly $250,000 to Georgia Schools, Nonprofits and Literacy Organizations

Grants provide funding for adult, family and summer literacy programs
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $250,000 in literacy grants to Georgia nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools this morning. These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves, and plan to positively impact the lives of more than 8,200 Georgians.
“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”
Statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this morning. Recipients of today’s grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English. Georgia recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.
|
Organization Name
|
Amount
|
City
|
County
|
Ray City Community Library
|
$3,000.00
|
Ray City
|
BERRIEN
|
Royce Learning Center
|
$2,000.00
|
Savannah
|
CHATHAM
|
YMCA of Coastal Georgia
|
$2,000.00
|
Savannah
|
CHATHAM
|
Action Ministries, Inc.
|
$15,000.00
|
Athens
|
CLARKE
|
Horizons Atlanta
|
$2,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
COBB
|
Fast Start Academy – Kennesaw State University
|
$2,000.00
|
Kennesaw
|
COBB
|
Marietta Police Athletic League, Inc.
|
$2,000.00
|
Marietta
|
COBB
|
New American Pathways, Inc.
|
$15,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
DEKALB
|
Rainbow Park Baptist Church
|
$2,000.00
|
Decatur
|
DEKALB
|
Albany Tech Foundation, Inc.
|
$14,640.00
|
Albany
|
DOUGHERTY
|
Dougherty County Family Literacy Council, Inc.
|
$15,000.00
|
Albany
|
DOUGHERTY
|
Elbert County Public Library
|
$1,500.00
|
Elberton
|
ELBERT
|
Hattiesburg University Foundation
|
$10,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
FULTON
|
LaAmistad, Inc.
|
$15,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
FULTON
|
Latin American Association
|
$15,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
FULTON
|
Literacy Action
|
$5,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
FULTON
|
Communities in Schools of Atlanta
|
$2,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
FULTON
|
Georgia Institute of Technology
|
$2,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
FULTON
|
Page Turners Make Great Learners
|
$2,000.00
|
Atlanta
|
FULTON
|
Harvest Rain Early Learning Academy
|
$15,000.00
|
Fairburn
|
FULTON
|
Gilmer Learning Center, Inc.
|
$15,000.00
|
Ellijay
|
GILMER
|
Asian American Resource Foundation Inc.
|
$15,000.00
|
Duluth
|
GWINNETT
|
Kidsplosion Nation
|
$2,000.00
|
Duluth
|
GWINNETT
|
Gwinnett Tech Foundation, Inc.
|
$12,315.00
|
Lawrenceville
|
GWINNETT
|
The Path Project
|
$2,000.00
|
Snellville
|
GWINNETT
|
Volunteers for Literacy of Habersham County, Inc.
|
$8,000.00
|
Cornelia
|
HABERSHAM
|
Hart Partners/CIS of Hart County, Inc.
|
$2,000.00
|
Hartwell
|
HART
|
ATLprojects
|
$2,000.00
|
Stockbridge
|
HENRY
|
Loving Hands Community Development Corporation
|
$2,000.00
|
Barnesville
|
LAMAR
|
Columbus Literate Community Program dba Literacy Alliance
|
$15,000.00
|
Columbus
|
MUSCOGEE
|
Newton County Community Partnership
|
$10,000.00
|
Covington
|
NEWTON
|
City of Williamson Library
|
$400.00
|
Williamson
|
PIKE
|
Augusta Technical College Foundation
|
$6,000.00
|
Augusta
|
RICHMOND
|
Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County, Inc
|
$2,000.00
|
Augusta
|
RICHMOND
|
Southern Crescent Technical College Foundation, Inc.
|
$8,000.00
|
Griffin
|
SPALDING
|
O’Kelly Memorial Library
|
$2,000.00
|
Loganville
|
WALTON
|
Okefenokee Regional Library System
|
$2,000.00
|
Waycross
|
WARE
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 18, 2017. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new or expanding existing literacy efforts. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs. Applications are available online at www.dgliteracy.org.
