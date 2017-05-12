The Annual B.A.S.H…Black Association of South Hills (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos May 10)

In 1978, 11 African American women founded the Black Association of South Hills Better and Forever, known as B.A.S.H. Their purpose was to serve as a welcoming committee for new residents to the South Hills as well as a social, civic and charitable organization. B.A.S.H. has awarded dozens of scholarships to deserving high school seniors in their pursuit of higher education.



On April 8, at the DoubleTree Hilton Meadow Lands, more than 300 filled the ballroom for their annual program. I was the keynote speaker and fashion show emcee. The crowd learned about “New Beginnings” – how to start your life over at any age. The vendor fashion show featured B.A.S.H. president Sheila McCollum and Susanne Pearson. The dynamic modeling duo ripped the runway in fashions from Inspired by You, Cloe’s Adornments, Hair Especially for You, Damsel in Defense, You Know Who and Gospel Beads. The Camara Drum and Dance Troupe was on hand and urged the crowd to get on their feet and participate in their excitement. A day of renewal, vendor shopping and supporting B.A.S.H. ended with their famous 50/50 raffle. This year’s winner walked away with over $600.



The ladies of B.A.S.H. include: Sheila McCollum, President; Crystal McGee, Vice-President, Linda McCall, Treasurer; Mabel Lee, Recording Secretary; Waverly Nesmith, Corresponding Secretary; Debra Hakeem event co-chair. Also, Norma Adams, Katherine Allen, Joy Baker, Minister Bernice Carson, Nora Greathouse, Mary Jenkins, Renee Mack, Wilma McNeese, Andrea O’Daniel, Lillian Pierce, Gloria Richardson, Sue Richardson, Sandra Simpson, Michelle Torregano, Charla Tyler, Ty Walton, Diana Ward and Loretta Williamson. B.A.S.H. husbands Bernard Mack and Gary Walton provided the soundtrack.

