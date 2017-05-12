‘Science Super Heroes’ initiative honors Atlanta teacher Dr. Valerie Camille Jones

Science Channel announced today the crowning of Atlanta resident Dr. Valerie Camille Jones, an honoree of the network’s monthly Science Super Heroes initiative. Jones has been recognized for her inspiring work as a teacher in STEM as well as for her participation in in the World Science Festival, taking place May 30 – June 4 in New York City.

The Science Super Heroes initiative was launched in October 2016 in celebration of Science Channel’s 20th Anniversary. As a destination for all things science, the network is committed to igniting passion for science and encouraging the next generation of innovators, problem solvers, and game changers. Dr. Jones is among three Science Super Heroes ‘Super Stars’ recognized in May by Science Channel. The others include Beth Topinka, a STEAM Lab Teacher from Central New Jersey, and Joshua Winter, a Physics Teacher from Brooklyn.

Dr. Valerie Camille Jones is a math teacher at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. Dancing their way through geometry and algebra is what earned Camille Jones the reputation as her students’ favorite teacher and the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and recognition by Congressman John Lewis. Frequently dressed as a Poké Ball and teaching in a classroom that looks like it’s straight from the set of Willie Wonka, Camille uses real-life applications to teach her middle school in Southeast Atlanta that math is part of everything from architecture to basketball and more.

Dr. Jones earned her bachelor’s degree in Mathematics at Spelman College and continued her studies by earning master’s and doctoral degrees in Mathematics Education from Georgia State University and Columbia University respectively. Dr. Jones is national board certified and also a certified industry studio teacher. Dr. Jones teaches her students how to effectively use mathematical models as communication tools. In the classroom, she develops art and video game simulations to connect students to math and coordinates field trips to provide real-life examples of the influence of math.

Science Super Heroes will be nominated monthly from any of the following categories: Super Star (CEO or professional), Shooting Star (super fan), and Rising Star (college student). Each Science Super Hero will be highlighted on-air on Science Channel the first Thursday of the month and across all Science Channel social platforms for the entire month. Shooting Stars and Rising Stars will receive a $2,000.00 gift card to Global Giving where they can donate to a charity of choice. Super Stars will work with Science Channel representatives to mentor and foster science-minded youth in their community.

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery Communications, is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as THROUGH THE WORMHOLE WITH MORGAN FREEMAN, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and HOW IT’S MADE. Science Channel’s programming also includes daily news updates with SCIENCE PRESENTS DNEWS and timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 72 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel’s popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) satisfies curiosity and captivates superfans around the globe with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands including Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science and Turbo/Velocity, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. Available in more than 220 countries and territories, Discovery’s programming reaches 3 billion cumulative viewers, who together consume 54 billion hours of Discovery content each year. Discovery’s offering extends beyond traditional TV to all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio and Discovery Kids Play; over-the-top streaming services such as Eurosport Player; digital-first and social video from Group Nine Media; and virtual reality storytelling through Discovery VR. For more information, please visitwww.discoverycommunications.com.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: