Gov. Rauner booed at Chicago State U commencement ceremony



Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner was booed by attendees at a Chicago State University commencement ceremony.

Rauner called the reaction to his presence at Thursday’s ceremony “negative feedback,” adding he’d “love to boo our system as well.”

Chicago State has been hard hit by the failure of the governor and legislators to come up an annual budget. The two-year impasse has left the state’s public colleges and universities with little funding, resulting in layoffs.

Management troubles have also contributed to Chicago State’s woes, prompting a leadership shake up promoted by the governor.

Rauner later said he attended the ceremony to congratulate the students and to show support for the university’s administration. He added he shares the frustration of those who booed him. Rauner said the system is broken and “we’re going to make it right.”

