Street Naming Ceremony for Blair Holt

The Chicago Police Department unveiled “Honorary Blair DeLane Holt Way” just outside Percy L. Julian High School on the South Side to mark the 10-year anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Blair Holt, who was murdered on May 10, 2007, while riding a Chicago Transit Authority bus home from school.

The Julian honor roll student was fatally shot after trying to protect a female student from being shot. Neither Holt nor the female friend was the intended target, according to Chicago police. Police said the shooting was gang-related, but Holt and the female he protected were not in a gang.

