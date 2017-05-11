Ohio Mother Says 8-Year-Old Son Was Bullied Before Committing Suicide

The mother of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye recently said that her son was viciously bullied at a Cincinnati, Ohio elementary school before he took his own life in January, reports ABC2 Baltimore.
From ABC2 Baltimore:
Gabe Taye hanged himself from his bunk bed with a tie in January. His mom claims there is proof that he was bullied at school.
The family’s attorney [Jennifer Branch] says there is video of Gabe being attacked by another student in the boys bathroom [at Carson Elementary School] and lost consciousness.
Branch added that there are concerns that more violence is going on at Carson, reports WLWT Cincinnati.
SOURCE: ABC2 Baltimore, WLWT Cincinnati
