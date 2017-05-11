Entrepreneur Daymond John, best known as a regular investor/judge on hit show, Shark Tank, recently revealed his cancer diagosis to the world.

On Wednesday morning, the founder of iconic hip-hop brand FUBU shared on Good Morning America that he was diagnosed with stage two thyroid cancer, which his doctor discovered after a routine physical.

John, 48, father of three daughters told GMA host Robin Roberts—who herself has battled cancer— that he was ready to fight.

“They said you can take it out if you want, you can leave it in,” he said. “I didn’t skip a beat. When I got some early detections, I understood that I had a challenge and if I would attack it now, then I wouldn’t let it attack me.”

He added, “I‘m good, and I want to share this with people because that’s what success is,” he said. “It’s staying in your family’s lives, it’s being around. I want to be there for (my daughters) to keep yelling at me and ignoring me.”

And although John is a rich man surrounded by rich men and women, he definitely sees the value of health.

“There’s a saying — a man with his health has a thousand dreams. A man without his health only has one,” he said.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

Daymond John of ‘Shark Tank’ Fame Reveals Cancer Diagnosis was originally published on newsone.com