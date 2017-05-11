Bethune-Cookman Students Turn Backs, Boo DeVos At Tumultuous Commencement

The atmosphere at Bethune-Cookman University had been tense since its president, Edison Jackson, announced that U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos would deliver the 2017 commencement address.
Ahead of DeVos’ speech, thousands of students, alumni and supporters of the Dayton, Florida HBCU signed petitions and presented them to Jackson’s office that urged the university’s administration to rescind its invitation to the controversial education secretary.
According to the Washington Post, the ceremony on Wednesday was calm until Jackson introduced President Donald Trump’s adviser Omarosa Manigault. Students immediately began booing.
“You don’t know her. You don’t know her story,” responded Jackson, whom the Florida NAACP wants to resign over allegations that university officials are using threats to silence students and faculty who protest DeVos’ speech.
Things heated up again after the historically Black university presented DeVos with an honorary doctorate. The outlet said the auditorium “erupted with shouts” when she began to speak, forcing DeVos to raise her voice. About half of the nearly 400 graduates turned their backs on her.
The president stepped to the microphone to scold the students: “Choose which way you want to go.” He said diplomas would be mailed to students who did not cooperate.
Jackson heaped praise on DeVos when he announced that she would deliver the keynote speech. He compared her to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the African-American educator and civil rights advocate who founded the university in 1904.
Two months earlier, DeVos, an unwavering school choice advocate, sparked outrage when she called HBCUs “pioneers of school choice.” She was apparently ignorant to the historic fact the Jim Crow laws barred African-Americans from attending traditionally White institutions.
The Florida NAACP called the invitation a “slap in the face to minorities, women and all communities of color,” in a statement, adding that she has “a horrible public education record” that harms the Black community.
SOURCE: Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Thousands Petition Bethune-Cookman To Block Betsy DeVos Commencement Speech
Bethune-Cookman University Under Fire For Inviting Betsy DeVos To Deliver Commencement Speech
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Bethune-Cookman Students Turn Backs, Boo DeVos At Tumultuous Commencement was originally published on newsone.com