World-renowned athlete scores big against Crohn’s

(BPT)—For world-renowned soccer player Brandi Chastain, having a game plan in place to achieve goals was second nature. Chastain is a former member of the United States women’s national soccer team and a retired professional soccer player who was recently elected to the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame. When Chastain’s now 10-year-old son was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease, she had to tackle a different type of plan. Chastain has partnered with AbbVie on My IBD Game Plan, a program designed to help people living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the two most common forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), create a plan to help manage everyday life with these diseases.

The program encourages people living with IBD, and their caregivers, to proactively work with their doctors and support team to take control and manage the symptoms of these diseases. Program resources can be found at CrohnsandColitis.com.

“Being on a team is something that has always been very important to me, and when my son was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, I found myself on a new team,” said Chastain. “There are 1.6 million Americans who live with IBD daily, and CrohnsandColitis.com is a great resource for them to be able to find information, to ask questions and to talk to their doctor about an appropriate treatment plan.”

As many as 70,000 new cases of IBD are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis can be serious diseases that can get worse over time, with symptoms that may change in severity or change over the course of one’s life and it is important to talk to a doctor about any change in symptoms and appropriate treatment options.

