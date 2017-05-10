WATCH: Condoleezza Rice Says Removing Slavery Monuments Is ‘Sanitizing’ History

Condoleezza Rice condemned efforts to take down Confederate statues Monday during an interview, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

The former Bush-era Secretary of State — now plugging her new book, “Democracy” — argued on “Fox and Friends” that tearing down statues honoring slave owners was merely “sanitizing” U.S. history.

…“I’m a firm believer in ‘keep your history before you.’ And so I don’t actually want to rename things that were named for slave owners,” Rice replied. “I want us to have to look at the names and recognize what they did, and be able to tell our kids what they did and for them to have a sense of their own history.”

Rice added that the country’s founders should be seen through the “content of their time” as opposed to the lens of today’s beliefs, reports the Washington Examiner.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, Washington Examiner

