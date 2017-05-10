LifestyledByAprilWatts: How To Convert Evening Wear To Daytime Fun

A woman never needs permission or a special occasion to sparkle and shine! Who says evening wear should only be worn at night and for fancy shcmancy outings? Whoever created that rule needs to loosen their pantyhose. I believe in having fun and breaking all the rules!

One of my favorite rules to break is wearing evening wear during the day. Sometimes a little glitz is just the touch you need to get through a rough day. Fashion is about balance so the key is to NOT overdo it.

Accomplishing this look is very easy…

I adore this vintage sequined jacket because it screams, “I am the life of the party.” Keeping with the evening theme, I added a black beaded shoulder bag/clutch from DSW ($20). To balance out the look, I contrasted the glitz with a little bit of casual funk.

These ripped boyfriend jeans from H&M ($40) are super comfy and one of my favorite pairs of jeans. I threw on my suede Prada heels to bring some “sexy” to the look. My oversized Gucci sunnies (prices vary) also help make the look more casual.

And,voila! In this outfit, I’m ready for whatever the day (or night) may bring.

Key takeaway? Have fun! Step outside of the box and and shine unapologetically.

PHOTO SOURCE: Rodney Choice / April Watts