Church Circuit

MOUNT CARMEL SPRING REVIVAL

MAY 13–Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., North Versailles, invites you to their Spring Revival, at 7 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia. For more information, call 412-823-2841.

WOMEN’S REVIVAL

MAY 17-19—Bidwell United Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool St., presents their Women’s Revival, “In God We Trust,” at 7 p.m. nightly. On May 17, the guest speaker is Rev. Rodney A. Lyde of Baptist Temple Church. On May 18, it’s Rev. Dr. John C. Welch of Bidwell United Presbyterian Church. And May 19, it’s Rev. Victor J. Grigsby of Central Baptist Church. For more information, call 412-231-4663.

