Boko Haram Releases 82 Chibok Girls, But What About The Others?

People across Nigeria and the world are rejoicing after news that Islamist group Boko Haram has freed 82 of the Chibok Girls. They were held captive for over three years and freed in exchange for five militants held by the Nigerian government.

Roland Martin marked the occasion on NewsOne Now, but noted several more girls are still missing. Boko Haram entered the Chibok region in April 2014 and abducted about 270 girls. Earlier this year, nearly two dozen Chibok schoolgirls were freed and are receiving educational assistance from African-American billionaire, Robert Smith.

“Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people and has displaced more than 1 million in its seven-year insurgency in Northeastern Nigeria,” said Martin of the militant group’s reign of terror.

