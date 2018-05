Black Harvard Students To Host Own Graduation Ceremony

African-American students at Harvard University will hold their own commencement ceremony on May 23, reports The Boston Globe.

From The Boston Globe:

Student organizers said the event, called Black Commencement 2017, is the first universitywide ceremony for black students at Harvard, and is designed to celebrate their unique struggles and achievements at an elite institution that has been grappling with its historic ties to slavery.

More than 170 students and 530 guests have signed up to attend the ceremony, which will be held May 23 at Holmes Field, near the Harvard Law School campus. The event will feature speeches by black students, alumni, and administrators.

In related news, Elijah Devaughn Jr., who is a Black teenager from Compton, California, will be attending Harvard and graduating with the class of 2021, reports ABC News.

SOURCE: The Boston Globe, ABC News

SEE ALSO:

Harvard Lays Bare Its Historical Ties To Slavery

First Black Woman Elected President Of Harvard Law Review