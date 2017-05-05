Senior Missionary Society No. 1 hosts Annual Tea (Debbie Norrell’s Lifestyles Pics May 3)

The Homewood AMEZ Senior Missionary Society No. 1 began planning this year’s annual Tea right after last year’s was over. On April 1, guests enjoyed an afternoon of praise, fashion, tea and light refreshments. The Joy of Praise Dance Team from Holiday Memorial AMEZ Church opened the program, while Gloria Brown of the Senior Missionary Society welcomed the ladies, and a few gents, to the annual Tea. Reverend Rebecca Cherry read the scripture and then gave a prayer along with James White performing several moving gospel selections. Yours truly served as the mistress of ceremonies.

Before the tea was poured, the red carpet was rolled out for a mini-fashion show. Models included Brenda Tate, Donald Wade, Ruby Wade, PhD, and Brenda Shelton of Washington, D.C. The audience enjoyed seeing the models’ personal selections and interpretations of what they would wear on the red carpet.

This year’s tea pourers were Hope Pickens and Blanche Butler. The Tea concluded with remarks and prayers from Homewood AMEZ Pastor Stanley Dennison.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: