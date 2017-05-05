Partnership for Southern Equity receives $1 million for communities of color

The MacArthur Foundation awards Atlanta equity non-profit funds to “encourage public discourse and support leadership on climate solutions” as a part of a $19 million national effort

The Partnership for Southern Equity was recently awarded its largest single grant in its history – $1 million from the MacArthur Foundation to support its equity work throughout Georgia; to empower vulnerable populations and communities of color most affected by climate change. PSE is the only organization with this focus to receive this level of investment from the Foundation.

In an announcement released on Tuesday by MacArthur, this grant is part of a larger $19 million national effort to support climate change solutions from nonprofits, government entities, and private companies. PSE received this historic grant to “Encourage public discourse and support leadership on climate solutions” along with fellow grantees: the US Climate Action Network, the Union of Concerned Scientist, and others.

“When I heard that PSE was going to receive this philanthropic backing I was immediately humbled,” said PSE Founder and Chief Equity Officer Nathaniel Smith. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts, but it’s also a great responsibility to serve as a voice for communities who deal with the harshest effects environmental injustice yet stand to benefit the most from climate solutions.”

The MacArthur grant will go towards building PSE’s “Just Energy” portfolio which works with Southface, Eco-Action, Turner Foundation, GA WAND, and other Atlanta environmental and equity organizations to engage and enable diverse communities around issues of energy inequity across metropolitan Atlanta.

“While the work of equity can be daunting, we are strengthened by the MacArthur Foundation’s belief in our cause. The effects of climate change on the vulnerable can no longer be ignored by decision makers and it’s good to know we have the support of the Foundation to help us realize a more just and sustainable American South,” said Smith.

