Mystique Behind the Mask with St. James AME Church (Debbie’s Lifestyles extra May 3)

On April 22, the Pro-To Club Ministry of St. James AME Church, located at 444 Lincoln Ave., held a masquerade ball gala, “Mystique Behind the Mask” at the Edgewood Country Club. Pro-To (Progressing Together), since their inception in 1945, has organized fundraisers to support various needs of the church as they arise. Guests attending the ball enjoyed an evening of dining, dancing and Christian comedienne “Comme Dee” Deidre Lesesne. DJ Bobby B provided the soundtrack for the night while the cocktail hour featured some of Pittsburgh’s jazz greats, Duke Spaulding, Judge Warren Watson and Nelson Harrison. The night concluded with a mask contest. All evening secret judges scanned the audience for the best mask worn by a man and woman. The winners were Dorothea Hall and Leonard Carter. Pro–To Club president Lisa Issac, PhD, said they were thrilled to celebrate over 70 years of service to the community.









Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: