Met Gala Board Members And Donors Upset At Celebrities’ Behavior During Event

The Met Gala is well known for bringing out some of the biggest names in entertainment, to include Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, Sean P. Diddy Combs, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Behind the star-studded event are major donors and board members who make sure the annual celebration comes to life for all the right reasons.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Well this year, they are highly upset with the way this year’s celebrity attendees made themselves “comfortable” at the event, showing little to no consideration for exclusive art collection that lies at the heart of the event. Taking selfies in the bathroom, vaping and hanging around as if they were at home were some of the behaviors noticed by donors and described as a complete turn-off.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 3, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Selfies taken at the event went viral, showing the celebrities obviously having a good time while hanging out with each other. One board member was particularly displeased when she tried to use the ladies room. “I mean, when you really need to go to the bathroom, you shouldn’t have to push P. Diddy out of the way to pee. It is so disrespectful to the museum,” she lamented to one source.

Others even went as far to describe the gala as an “all thugs and drugs” event!

Do you agree? Did your faves keep it classy or no?

